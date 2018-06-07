All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2939 Girard Ave N # 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2939 Girard Ave N # 2
Last updated November 21 2019 at 8:35 AM

2939 Girard Ave N # 2

2939 Girard Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2939 Girard Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Jordan

Amenities

recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1 bedroom unit available in North Minneapolis. Unit was recently updated with flooring, paint, fixtures. Charming stained glass windows and bonus space for an office or den. Quiet building with friendly neighbors.

Available August 1! Tenant is responsible for gas and electricity; sewer/water, trash included. Sorry, no pets allowed. This is a 2 year lease.

Application fee of $35.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be $2,700. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies. 600+ credit score.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2939 Girard Ave N # 2 have any available units?
2939 Girard Ave N # 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 2939 Girard Ave N # 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2939 Girard Ave N # 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2939 Girard Ave N # 2 pet-friendly?
No, 2939 Girard Ave N # 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2939 Girard Ave N # 2 offer parking?
No, 2939 Girard Ave N # 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2939 Girard Ave N # 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2939 Girard Ave N # 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2939 Girard Ave N # 2 have a pool?
No, 2939 Girard Ave N # 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2939 Girard Ave N # 2 have accessible units?
No, 2939 Girard Ave N # 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2939 Girard Ave N # 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2939 Girard Ave N # 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2939 Girard Ave N # 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2939 Girard Ave N # 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Lake
100 W Diamond Lake Rd
Minneapolis, MN 55419
Park Point
4300 Highway 7
Minneapolis, MN 55416
The Paxon
360 N 1st St.
Minneapolis, MN 55401
The Calhoun Greenway
3140 Chowen Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Tula
3009 Holmes Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Laurel Village
1254 Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Edge on Oak
313 SE Oak St
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Maverick
120 Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University