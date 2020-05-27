Beautiful bedroom in a 5 bedroom home - Property Id: 244909
5 bedroom 2 bathroom south minneapolis home. One bedroom left available for rent. Share bathroom and share laundry and share kitchen. There is two dogs. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244909 Property Id 244909
(RLNE5647740)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2939 30th Ave S have any available units?
2939 30th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.