Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

2939 30th Ave S

2939 30th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2939 30th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Longfellow

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Beautiful bedroom in a 5 bedroom home - Property Id: 244909

5 bedroom 2 bathroom south minneapolis home. One bedroom left available for rent. Share bathroom and share laundry and share kitchen. There is two dogs.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244909
Property Id 244909

(RLNE5647740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2939 30th Ave S have any available units?
2939 30th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2939 30th Ave S have?
Some of 2939 30th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2939 30th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
2939 30th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2939 30th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2939 30th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 2939 30th Ave S offer parking?
No, 2939 30th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 2939 30th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2939 30th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2939 30th Ave S have a pool?
No, 2939 30th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 2939 30th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 2939 30th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 2939 30th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2939 30th Ave S has units with dishwashers.

