Minneapolis, MN
2938 18th Ave S
Last updated October 10 2019 at 7:29 AM

2938 18th Ave S

2938 18th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2938 18th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407
East Phillips

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A recently renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment with a 3 season porch located between lake street and the greenway within walking distance of the light rail. 2nd floor unit with amazing views from the dining room picture window.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2938 18th Ave S have any available units?
2938 18th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 2938 18th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
2938 18th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2938 18th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2938 18th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 2938 18th Ave S offer parking?
No, 2938 18th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 2938 18th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2938 18th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2938 18th Ave S have a pool?
No, 2938 18th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 2938 18th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 2938 18th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 2938 18th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2938 18th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2938 18th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2938 18th Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.

