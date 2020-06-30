2938 18th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407 East Phillips
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A recently renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment with a 3 season porch located between lake street and the greenway within walking distance of the light rail. 2nd floor unit with amazing views from the dining room picture window.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2938 18th Ave S have any available units?
2938 18th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.