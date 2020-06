Amenities

Enjoy true industrial loft style living, but with the sweeping panoramic views of the Mpls skyline only a high rise can offer, in this Chicago Lofts 2BR, 1BA unit. Features include polished concrete floors, 12 ft. concrete ceilings and pillars, exposed brick exterior wall, oversized windows with amazing views and light, open concept floor plan, stainless steel, granite, moveable island, large bedrooms and closets, etc. Located just off Lake Street!