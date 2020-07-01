Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2912 Pleasant Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2912 Pleasant Avenue
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:49 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2912 Pleasant Avenue
2912 Pleasant Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Whittier
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2912 Pleasant Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Whittier
Amenities
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2912 Pleasant Avenue have any available units?
2912 Pleasant Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
Is 2912 Pleasant Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2912 Pleasant Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 Pleasant Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2912 Pleasant Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minneapolis
.
Does 2912 Pleasant Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2912 Pleasant Avenue offers parking.
Does 2912 Pleasant Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2912 Pleasant Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 Pleasant Avenue have a pool?
No, 2912 Pleasant Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2912 Pleasant Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2912 Pleasant Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 Pleasant Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2912 Pleasant Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2912 Pleasant Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2912 Pleasant Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lyndy
2905 Harriet Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Solhavn / Soltva / NoLo Flats
602 North 1st St.
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Abbott Apartments
110 E 18th St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Rafter
333 Hennepin Avenue East
Minneapolis, MN 55414
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
3021 Holmes Ave South Apartments
3021 Holmes Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Central
3501 2nd Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Be @ The Calhoun Greenway
3144 Chowen Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Similar Pages
Minneapolis 1 Bedrooms
Minneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with Parking
Minneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Paul, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Edina, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Whittier
Loring Park
Marcy Holmes
Warehouse District
Downtown West
Uptown
Elliot Park
Carag
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
Minneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central University
Dunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University