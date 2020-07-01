All apartments in Minneapolis
2912 Pleasant Avenue

2912 Pleasant Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2912 Pleasant Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Whittier

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2912 Pleasant Avenue have any available units?
2912 Pleasant Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 2912 Pleasant Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2912 Pleasant Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 Pleasant Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2912 Pleasant Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2912 Pleasant Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2912 Pleasant Avenue offers parking.
Does 2912 Pleasant Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2912 Pleasant Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 Pleasant Avenue have a pool?
No, 2912 Pleasant Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2912 Pleasant Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2912 Pleasant Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 Pleasant Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2912 Pleasant Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2912 Pleasant Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2912 Pleasant Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

