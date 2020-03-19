2910 Randolph St North East

Amenities

Another excellent from RentersWarehouse!!! This 1BD/1BA Upper Duplex will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, fresh paint, hardwood floors, porch great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is included in the rent. Pet Policy: Dogs or cats: 2 Max (no aggressive breeds.) To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 2910 Randolph St NE Minneapolis MN 55418