Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2910 Randolph St North East
Last updated July 31 2019 at 1:20 PM

2910 Randolph St North East

2910 Randolph Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2910 Randolph Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Marshall Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pet friendly
Another excellent from RentersWarehouse!!! This 1BD/1BA Upper Duplex will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, fresh paint, hardwood floors, porch great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is included in the rent. Pet Policy: Dogs or cats: 2 Max (no aggressive breeds.) To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 2910 Randolph St NE Minneapolis MN 55418

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2910 Randolph St North East have any available units?
2910 Randolph St North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2910 Randolph St North East have?
Some of 2910 Randolph St North East's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2910 Randolph St North East currently offering any rent specials?
2910 Randolph St North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2910 Randolph St North East pet-friendly?
Yes, 2910 Randolph St North East is pet friendly.
Does 2910 Randolph St North East offer parking?
No, 2910 Randolph St North East does not offer parking.
Does 2910 Randolph St North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2910 Randolph St North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2910 Randolph St North East have a pool?
Yes, 2910 Randolph St North East has a pool.
Does 2910 Randolph St North East have accessible units?
No, 2910 Randolph St North East does not have accessible units.
Does 2910 Randolph St North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 2910 Randolph St North East does not have units with dishwashers.
