2906 Tyler St NE 1

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Tyler St NE Lower Unit - Property Id: 294074



2 Bedroom/1 bath lower duplex.

Complete remodel in 2018 including all electrical and plumbing

Wood floors and modern living. Washer and dryer included

Great location and close to downtown.

One covered parking spot included.



Pets allowed with $350 non-refundable pet deposit and $25 extra a month.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294074

