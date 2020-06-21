All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

2906 Tyler St NE 1

2906 Northeast Tyler Street · No Longer Available
Location

2906 Northeast Tyler Street, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Audubon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
some paid utils
Tyler St NE Lower Unit - Property Id: 294074

2 Bedroom/1 bath lower duplex.
Complete remodel in 2018 including all electrical and plumbing
Wood floors and modern living. Washer and dryer included
Great location and close to downtown.
One covered parking spot included.

Pets allowed with $350 non-refundable pet deposit and $25 extra a month.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294074
Property Id 294074

(RLNE5832683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2906 Tyler St NE 1 have any available units?
2906 Tyler St NE 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2906 Tyler St NE 1 have?
Some of 2906 Tyler St NE 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2906 Tyler St NE 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2906 Tyler St NE 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2906 Tyler St NE 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2906 Tyler St NE 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2906 Tyler St NE 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2906 Tyler St NE 1 does offer parking.
Does 2906 Tyler St NE 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2906 Tyler St NE 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2906 Tyler St NE 1 have a pool?
No, 2906 Tyler St NE 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2906 Tyler St NE 1 have accessible units?
No, 2906 Tyler St NE 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2906 Tyler St NE 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2906 Tyler St NE 1 has units with dishwashers.
