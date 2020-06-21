2906 Northeast Tyler Street, Minneapolis, MN 55418 Audubon Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Tyler St NE Lower Unit - Property Id: 294074
2 Bedroom/1 bath lower duplex. Complete remodel in 2018 including all electrical and plumbing Wood floors and modern living. Washer and dryer included Great location and close to downtown. One covered parking spot included.
Pets allowed with $350 non-refundable pet deposit and $25 extra a month. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294074 Property Id 294074
(RLNE5832683)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2906 Tyler St NE 1 have any available units?
2906 Tyler St NE 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.