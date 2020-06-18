All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2896 James Ave S Apt 106.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2896 James Ave S Apt 106
Last updated August 10 2019 at 4:54 PM

2896 James Ave S Apt 106

2896 James Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2896 James Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Uptown

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/97e979c066 ---- Beautiful 1920\'s old world charm Studio apartment for rent in Uptown. Hardwood floors, full kitchen w/gas appliances, lots of built in\'s, Wall AC unit, large walk in closet, full bath, new paint throughout. Secured building w/laundry, exercise facility, indoor bike racks, storage, and lots of green space outside. Easy walk to dozens of amazing shoppes, restaurants, Lake of the Isles and Lake Calhoun. Pets negotiable with non-refundable Pet Deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2896 James Ave S Apt 106 have any available units?
2896 James Ave S Apt 106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2896 James Ave S Apt 106 have?
Some of 2896 James Ave S Apt 106's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2896 James Ave S Apt 106 currently offering any rent specials?
2896 James Ave S Apt 106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2896 James Ave S Apt 106 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2896 James Ave S Apt 106 is pet friendly.
Does 2896 James Ave S Apt 106 offer parking?
No, 2896 James Ave S Apt 106 does not offer parking.
Does 2896 James Ave S Apt 106 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2896 James Ave S Apt 106 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2896 James Ave S Apt 106 have a pool?
No, 2896 James Ave S Apt 106 does not have a pool.
Does 2896 James Ave S Apt 106 have accessible units?
No, 2896 James Ave S Apt 106 does not have accessible units.
Does 2896 James Ave S Apt 106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2896 James Ave S Apt 106 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Calhoun Apartments
3146 Bde Maka Ska
Minneapolis, MN 55416
The Shoreham
3030 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Archer
401 University Avenue Southeast
Minneapolis, MN 55414
412 Lofts
406 12th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Second + Second
120 2nd Street N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Mezzo
1319 Marshall Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Vesi North Loop Apartments
730 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Loring Park Apartments
1300 Yale Pl
Minneapolis, MN 55403

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University