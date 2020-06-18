2896 James Ave S Apt 106

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets gym air conditioning bike storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities gym bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/97e979c066 ---- Beautiful 1920\'s old world charm Studio apartment for rent in Uptown. Hardwood floors, full kitchen w/gas appliances, lots of built in\'s, Wall AC unit, large walk in closet, full bath, new paint throughout. Secured building w/laundry, exercise facility, indoor bike racks, storage, and lots of green space outside. Easy walk to dozens of amazing shoppes, restaurants, Lake of the Isles and Lake Calhoun. Pets negotiable with non-refundable Pet Deposit.