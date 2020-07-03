All apartments in Minneapolis
Location

2880 James Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Uptown

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9c45a3b041 ---- Beautiful 1920\'s old world charm 1 bedroom apartment for rent in Uptown. Hardwood floors, full kitchen w/gas appliances and newer Stove and refrigerator, New counter tops and lots of built in\'s, Wall AC unit, large walk in closet, full bath. Secured building w/laundry, exercise facility, indoor bike racks, storage, and lots of green space outside. Easy walk to dozens of amazing shoppes, restaurants, Lake of the Isles and Lake Calhoun. **Updated: Pets negotiable with non-refundable Pet Deposit. View more information on our website and schedule a showing at apartmentresourcegroup.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2880 James Ave S Apt 102 have any available units?
2880 James Ave S Apt 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2880 James Ave S Apt 102 have?
Some of 2880 James Ave S Apt 102's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2880 James Ave S Apt 102 currently offering any rent specials?
2880 James Ave S Apt 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2880 James Ave S Apt 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2880 James Ave S Apt 102 is pet friendly.
Does 2880 James Ave S Apt 102 offer parking?
No, 2880 James Ave S Apt 102 does not offer parking.
Does 2880 James Ave S Apt 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2880 James Ave S Apt 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2880 James Ave S Apt 102 have a pool?
No, 2880 James Ave S Apt 102 does not have a pool.
Does 2880 James Ave S Apt 102 have accessible units?
No, 2880 James Ave S Apt 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 2880 James Ave S Apt 102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2880 James Ave S Apt 102 does not have units with dishwashers.

