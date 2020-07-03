2880 James Ave S Apt 102

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9c45a3b041 ---- Beautiful 1920\'s old world charm 1 bedroom apartment for rent in Uptown. Hardwood floors, full kitchen w/gas appliances and newer Stove and refrigerator, New counter tops and lots of built in\'s, Wall AC unit, large walk in closet, full bath. Secured building w/laundry, exercise facility, indoor bike racks, storage, and lots of green space outside. Easy walk to dozens of amazing shoppes, restaurants, Lake of the Isles and Lake Calhoun. **Updated: Pets negotiable with non-refundable Pet Deposit. View more information on our website and schedule a showing at apartmentresourcegroup.com