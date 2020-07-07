All apartments in Minneapolis
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2825 Cedar Lake Parkway #201
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:44 AM

2825 Cedar Lake Parkway #201

2825 Cedar Lake Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

2825 Cedar Lake Parkway, Minneapolis, MN 55416
Cedar Isles - Dean

Amenities

garage
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Free Heat! Charming 2 Bedroom Cedar Lake! Garage stall available for additional $65/mo!

Don't miss this nice 2 bedroom/ 1 bath with lots of natural sunlight and gleaming hardwoods throughout. Located in an unbeatable location between Lake Of The Isles, Cedar Lake and Bde Maka Ska and endless entertainment options. Sorry no pets allowed. Free heat and 1 garage stall included.

Applicant must have viewed the property in person.
You must meet all the criteria before applying
Min. credit score=680
Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing.
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Max number of people-3
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Application fee is $55 per person and is nonrefundable
Utilities paid by owner=Heat/water/sewer/trash/snow/lawn
Utilities paid by tenant=Electric/cooking gas/any optional utility
Garage stall available for additional $65/mo
No pets allowed

Please view the virtual showing by copying this URL and pasting it into your web browser:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fQ_2z9lKQnM

Copy and paste this URL into your web browser:
https://showmojo.com/l/ad228d5062

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2825 Cedar Lake Parkway #201 have any available units?
2825 Cedar Lake Parkway #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2825 Cedar Lake Parkway #201 have?
Some of 2825 Cedar Lake Parkway #201's amenities include garage, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2825 Cedar Lake Parkway #201 currently offering any rent specials?
2825 Cedar Lake Parkway #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2825 Cedar Lake Parkway #201 pet-friendly?
No, 2825 Cedar Lake Parkway #201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2825 Cedar Lake Parkway #201 offer parking?
Yes, 2825 Cedar Lake Parkway #201 offers parking.
Does 2825 Cedar Lake Parkway #201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2825 Cedar Lake Parkway #201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2825 Cedar Lake Parkway #201 have a pool?
No, 2825 Cedar Lake Parkway #201 does not have a pool.
Does 2825 Cedar Lake Parkway #201 have accessible units?
No, 2825 Cedar Lake Parkway #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 2825 Cedar Lake Parkway #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2825 Cedar Lake Parkway #201 does not have units with dishwashers.

