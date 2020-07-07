2825 Cedar Lake Parkway #201

Amenities

garage some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Free Heat! Charming 2 Bedroom Cedar Lake! Garage stall available for additional $65/mo!



Don't miss this nice 2 bedroom/ 1 bath with lots of natural sunlight and gleaming hardwoods throughout. Located in an unbeatable location between Lake Of The Isles, Cedar Lake and Bde Maka Ska and endless entertainment options. Sorry no pets allowed. Free heat and 1 garage stall included.



Applicant must have viewed the property in person.

You must meet all the criteria before applying

Min. credit score=680

Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing.

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies or evictions

No late payments within the last 5 yrs

Max number of people-3

Security deposit is=1 month's rent

Application fee is $55 per person and is nonrefundable

Utilities paid by owner=Heat/water/sewer/trash/snow/lawn

Utilities paid by tenant=Electric/cooking gas/any optional utility

No pets allowed



Please view the virtual showing by copying this URL and pasting it into your web browser:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fQ_2z9lKQnM



Copy and paste this URL into your web browser:

https://showmojo.com/l/ad228d5062