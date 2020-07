Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CLEAN AND READY TO MOVE RIGHT IN! WELL MAINTAINED BUILDING IN THE LONGFELLOW NEIGHBORHOOD. 2 BEDROOM + 1 BATH, ORIGINAL HARDWOOD FLOORS, LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE, GREAT NATURAL LIGHT, & GREAT KITCHEN STORAGE. NEW APP-OPERATED LAUNDRY MACHINES CONVENIENTLY IN LL OF BUILDING, OFF-STREET PARKING AT NO COST (RARE IN MINNEAPOLIS!), WALK TO TARGET, CUB, STARBUCKS, AND MORE! PETS CONSIDERED WITH AN ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT. SCHEDULE A TOUR TODAY!