Minneapolis, MN
2800 Cedar Avenue S
Last updated May 31 2019 at 2:41 AM

2800 Cedar Avenue S

2800 Cedar Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2800 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407
East Phillips

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
South Minneapolis duplex upstairs with hardwood floor. Two bedroom and one bath. Walking distance to the bus stop. Available 6/1/2019. Shared two car garage and back yard parking. Laundry in unit.

Tenant will be responsible for all utilities. Good rental history required. Monthly income required to be at least $3000. No felonies / evictions. No 30 day lates / new collection accounts past year. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 Cedar Avenue S have any available units?
2800 Cedar Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2800 Cedar Avenue S have?
Some of 2800 Cedar Avenue S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2800 Cedar Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
2800 Cedar Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 Cedar Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 2800 Cedar Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2800 Cedar Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 2800 Cedar Avenue S offers parking.
Does 2800 Cedar Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2800 Cedar Avenue S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 Cedar Avenue S have a pool?
No, 2800 Cedar Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 2800 Cedar Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 2800 Cedar Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 Cedar Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2800 Cedar Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
