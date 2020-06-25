2800 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407 East Phillips
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
South Minneapolis duplex upstairs with hardwood floor. Two bedroom and one bath. Walking distance to the bus stop. Available 6/1/2019. Shared two car garage and back yard parking. Laundry in unit.
Tenant will be responsible for all utilities. Good rental history required. Monthly income required to be at least $3000. No felonies / evictions. No 30 day lates / new collection accounts past year. No pets allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2800 Cedar Avenue S have any available units?
2800 Cedar Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.