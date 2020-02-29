All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:44 AM

2746 California St NE

2746 California Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2746 California Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Marshall Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Large 3 bedroom, 1 bath single family home. Large master suite upstairs, full unfinished basement, huge front and rear porch on this home! Large two car garage with additional off street parking.
This wonderful home is across the street from a school that also has a terrific playground.

Available August 1st. Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, sewer/water, trash as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal. No pets.

Application fee of $45.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be 3x's. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2746 California St NE have any available units?
2746 California St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2746 California St NE have?
Some of 2746 California St NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2746 California St NE currently offering any rent specials?
2746 California St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2746 California St NE pet-friendly?
No, 2746 California St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2746 California St NE offer parking?
Yes, 2746 California St NE offers parking.
Does 2746 California St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2746 California St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2746 California St NE have a pool?
No, 2746 California St NE does not have a pool.
Does 2746 California St NE have accessible units?
No, 2746 California St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2746 California St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2746 California St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
