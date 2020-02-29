2746 California St NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground garage

Large 3 bedroom, 1 bath single family home. Large master suite upstairs, full unfinished basement, huge front and rear porch on this home! Large two car garage with additional off street parking.

This wonderful home is across the street from a school that also has a terrific playground.



Available August 1st. Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, sewer/water, trash as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal. No pets.



Application fee of $45.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be 3x's. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.