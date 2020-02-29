Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2739 Girard Avenue S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2739 Girard Avenue S
Last updated May 24 2019 at 10:20 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2739 Girard Avenue S
2739 Girard Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Lowry Hill East
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2739 Girard Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lowry Hill East
Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
*** RENTED OUT** Sorry I don't have any other information on any other rentals.****
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2739 Girard Avenue S have any available units?
2739 Girard Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
Is 2739 Girard Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
2739 Girard Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2739 Girard Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 2739 Girard Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minneapolis
.
Does 2739 Girard Avenue S offer parking?
No, 2739 Girard Avenue S does not offer parking.
Does 2739 Girard Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2739 Girard Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2739 Girard Avenue S have a pool?
No, 2739 Girard Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 2739 Girard Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 2739 Girard Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 2739 Girard Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2739 Girard Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2739 Girard Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2739 Girard Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
HQ Apartments
816 Portland Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Rivergate Apartments
115 2nd Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55401
KMS Calhoun Apartments
2893 Knox Ave. S.
Minneapolis, MN 55408
410 Apartments
410 6th Street Southeast
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Smyth Lofts
212 North 2nd Street
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Copham
607 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Green on 4th
2949 4th St SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
The Rose Apartments
1928 Portland Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Similar Pages
Minneapolis 1 Bedrooms
Minneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with Parking
Minneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Paul, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Edina, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Whittier
Loring Park
Marcy Holmes
Warehouse District
Downtown West
Uptown
Elliot Park
Carag
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
Minneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central University
Dunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University