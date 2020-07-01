All apartments in Minneapolis
2734 Emerson Avenue S

2734 Emerson Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2734 Emerson Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lowry Hill East

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2734 Emerson Avenue S have any available units?
2734 Emerson Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 2734 Emerson Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
2734 Emerson Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2734 Emerson Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 2734 Emerson Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2734 Emerson Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 2734 Emerson Avenue S offers parking.
Does 2734 Emerson Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2734 Emerson Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2734 Emerson Avenue S have a pool?
No, 2734 Emerson Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 2734 Emerson Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 2734 Emerson Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 2734 Emerson Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2734 Emerson Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2734 Emerson Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2734 Emerson Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.

