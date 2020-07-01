Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2734 Emerson Avenue S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2734 Emerson Avenue S
Last updated January 7 2020 at 11:22 PM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2734 Emerson Avenue S
2734 Emerson Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Lowry Hill East
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2734 Emerson Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lowry Hill East
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2734 Emerson Avenue S have any available units?
2734 Emerson Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
Is 2734 Emerson Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
2734 Emerson Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2734 Emerson Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 2734 Emerson Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minneapolis
.
Does 2734 Emerson Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 2734 Emerson Avenue S offers parking.
Does 2734 Emerson Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2734 Emerson Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2734 Emerson Avenue S have a pool?
No, 2734 Emerson Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 2734 Emerson Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 2734 Emerson Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 2734 Emerson Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2734 Emerson Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2734 Emerson Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2734 Emerson Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
MODI
2015 Lyndale Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55405
Luna
2520 8th St S
Minneapolis, MN 55454
222 Hennepin Apartments
222 Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
600 10th Ave Apartments
600 10th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Jourdain
2006 Portland Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Sora Minneapolis
600 5th Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55792
Rex26
2621 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Gurley Lofts
254 9th Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Similar Pages
Minneapolis 1 Bedrooms
Minneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with Parking
Minneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Paul, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Edina, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Whittier
Loring Park
Marcy Holmes
Warehouse District
Downtown West
Uptown
Elliot Park
Carag
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
Minneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central University
Dunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University