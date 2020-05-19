2734 Bloomington Ave

Amenities

Available 03/18/19 2 bedroom Apartment



Spacious upstairs apartment. 2 bedrooms located in South Minneapolis. Very close to uptown and downtown. New carpet and paint. Large living and kitchen areas

No Dogs Allowed



