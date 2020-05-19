All apartments in Minneapolis
2734 Bloomington Ave
2734 Bloomington Ave

2734 Bloomington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2734 Bloomington Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Phillips

Amenities

carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Available 03/18/19 2 bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 99847

Spacious upstairs apartment. 2 bedrooms located in South Minneapolis. Very close to uptown and downtown. New carpet and paint. Large living and kitchen areas
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99847
Property Id 99847

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4699774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2734 Bloomington Ave have any available units?
2734 Bloomington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2734 Bloomington Ave have?
Some of 2734 Bloomington Ave's amenities include carpet, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2734 Bloomington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2734 Bloomington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2734 Bloomington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2734 Bloomington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2734 Bloomington Ave offer parking?
No, 2734 Bloomington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2734 Bloomington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2734 Bloomington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2734 Bloomington Ave have a pool?
No, 2734 Bloomington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2734 Bloomington Ave have accessible units?
No, 2734 Bloomington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2734 Bloomington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2734 Bloomington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
