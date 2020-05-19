2734 Bloomington Ave

Available 03/18/19 2 bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 99847
Spacious upstairs apartment. 2 bedrooms located in South Minneapolis. Very close to uptown and downtown. New carpet and paint. Large living and kitchen areas Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99847 Property Id 99847
No Dogs Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
