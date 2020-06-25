2729 Aldrich Ave. S

Amenities

One bedroom apartment located in the heart of the wedge in Uptown. The building is a turn-of-the-century 8plex. The apartment has hardwood floors throughout. As a bonus, it has a four-season sun porch off the kitchen and living room. Off street parking is available in the rear. The building is one block west of Lyndale for convenience to shops/restaurants and the busline. Water, sewer and garbage, and HEAT are included in the rent. Cats are okay, but no dogs, please. Text is better @ (612)790-2195.

