All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2729 Aldrich Ave. S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2729 Aldrich Ave. S
Last updated June 25 2020 at 3:41 AM

2729 Aldrich Ave. S

2729 Aldrich Avenue South · (612) 790-2195
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Lowry Hill East
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2729 Aldrich Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lowry Hill East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 15

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
One bedroom apartment located in the heart of the wedge in Uptown. The building is a turn-of-the-century 8plex. The apartment has hardwood floors throughout. As a bonus, it has a four-season sun porch off the kitchen and living room. Off street parking is available in the rear. The building is one block west of Lyndale for convenience to shops/restaurants and the busline. Water, sewer and garbage, and HEAT are included in the rent. Cats are okay, but no dogs, please. Text is better @ (612)790-2195.
Turn of the century 8-plex in the heart of Uptown. The building has 6 - 1 bdrm apartments, and 2 - 2 bdrm apartments. Coin-op washer/dryer located in the basement. Shared storage available. Off street parking available. Once block off Lyndale for convenience to shopping, restaurants, and bus line. Cats allowed, but no dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2729 Aldrich Ave. S have any available units?
2729 Aldrich Ave. S has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2729 Aldrich Ave. S have?
Some of 2729 Aldrich Ave. S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2729 Aldrich Ave. S currently offering any rent specials?
2729 Aldrich Ave. S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2729 Aldrich Ave. S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2729 Aldrich Ave. S is pet friendly.
Does 2729 Aldrich Ave. S offer parking?
Yes, 2729 Aldrich Ave. S offers parking.
Does 2729 Aldrich Ave. S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2729 Aldrich Ave. S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2729 Aldrich Ave. S have a pool?
No, 2729 Aldrich Ave. S does not have a pool.
Does 2729 Aldrich Ave. S have accessible units?
No, 2729 Aldrich Ave. S does not have accessible units.
Does 2729 Aldrich Ave. S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2729 Aldrich Ave. S does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2729 Aldrich Ave. S?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Shoreham
3030 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Oaks Hiawatha Station
4540 Snelling Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55406
Edge on Oak
313 SE Oak St
Minneapolis, MN 55414
N&E
1301 Marshall Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Edition
511 South 4th St
Minneapolis, MN 55415
215 Oak Grove
215 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Lake Calhoun Flats
3036 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Vesi North Loop Apartments
730 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity