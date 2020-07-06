Rent Calculator
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

2726 Newton Avenue North
2726 North Newton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2726 North Newton Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Jordan
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 1 Bath
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5745478)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2726 Newton Avenue North have any available units?
2726 Newton Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
Is 2726 Newton Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
2726 Newton Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2726 Newton Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 2726 Newton Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minneapolis
.
Does 2726 Newton Avenue North offer parking?
No, 2726 Newton Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 2726 Newton Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2726 Newton Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2726 Newton Avenue North have a pool?
No, 2726 Newton Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 2726 Newton Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 2726 Newton Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 2726 Newton Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 2726 Newton Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2726 Newton Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 2726 Newton Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.
