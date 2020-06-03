2726 Bloomington Ave

Amenities

This is an updated 3 story brick building in Midtown. Includes 24 hour controlled security entry, carpet, generous closet space, and huge windows. Modern appliances, including a 36 side by side refrigerator. Light Rail only 4 blocks away. Reserved private off-street parking, with plenty of on-street parking for your guests. Huge on site no waiting laundry room. 1 block to Stewart Park which has tennis courts, playgrounds, and a big childrens swimming pool. Target, Cub, and Rainbow stores nearby.



