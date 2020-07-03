All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2726 Bloomington Ave

2726 Bloomington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2726 Bloomington Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Phillips

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
pool
playground
tennis court
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
This is an updated 3 story brick building in Midtown. Includes 24 hour controlled security entry, carpet, generous closet space, and huge windows. Modern appliances, including a 36 side by side refrigerator. Light Rail only 4 blocks away. Reserved private off-street parking, with plenty of on-street parking for your guests. Huge on site no waiting laundry room. 1 block to Stewart Park which has tennis courts, playgrounds, and a big childrens swimming pool. Target, Cub, and Rainbow stores nearby.

Kitchen Amenities:
Electric Range
Refrigerator
Microwave
Range Hood
Cabinet Space
Dining Area
Utilities Included
Heat Water
Trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2726 Bloomington Ave have any available units?
2726 Bloomington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2726 Bloomington Ave have?
Some of 2726 Bloomington Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2726 Bloomington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2726 Bloomington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2726 Bloomington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2726 Bloomington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2726 Bloomington Ave offer parking?
No, 2726 Bloomington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2726 Bloomington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2726 Bloomington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2726 Bloomington Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2726 Bloomington Ave has a pool.
Does 2726 Bloomington Ave have accessible units?
No, 2726 Bloomington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2726 Bloomington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2726 Bloomington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

