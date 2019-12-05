2715 Penn Ave N

Amenities

Beautiful 6 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom: Section 8 Accepted - Come check out this newly renovated house! There is ample space inside to make this into your home - it will not disappoint!



Household income must be 2x monthly rent. This could include any support or income you receive from Section 8 or other program.



Credit and Background check required.



Credit score to be 600 or greater. If it's lower, provide explanation and owner will make decision.



Pets are allowed based on owner discretion and with additional pet rent and deposit



