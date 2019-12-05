All apartments in Minneapolis
2715 Penn Ave N
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:04 AM

2715 Penn Ave N

2715 North Penn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2715 North Penn Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Jordan

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pet friendly
Beautiful 6 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom: Section 8 Accepted - Come check out this newly renovated house! There is ample space inside to make this into your home - it will not disappoint!

Household income must be 2x monthly rent. This could include any support or income you receive from Section 8 or other program.

Credit and Background check required.

Credit score to be 600 or greater. If it's lower, provide explanation and owner will make decision.

Pets are allowed based on owner discretion and with additional pet rent and deposit

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5210112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 Penn Ave N have any available units?
2715 Penn Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 2715 Penn Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2715 Penn Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 Penn Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2715 Penn Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 2715 Penn Ave N offer parking?
No, 2715 Penn Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 2715 Penn Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2715 Penn Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 Penn Ave N have a pool?
No, 2715 Penn Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2715 Penn Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2715 Penn Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 Penn Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2715 Penn Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2715 Penn Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2715 Penn Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

