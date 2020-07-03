All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2715 Hennepin Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2715 Hennepin Ave
Last updated August 6 2019 at 4:43 PM

2715 Hennepin Ave

2715 Hennepin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Lowry Hill East
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2715 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lowry Hill East

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/02a196e06a ---- The Apartment has: 3 Bedrooms Modern Design 1 Bathroom Building is wired for USI fiber optic cable Owner pays water, heat, garbage. Residents pays electric and trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 Hennepin Ave have any available units?
2715 Hennepin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 2715 Hennepin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2715 Hennepin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 Hennepin Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2715 Hennepin Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2715 Hennepin Ave offer parking?
No, 2715 Hennepin Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2715 Hennepin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2715 Hennepin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 Hennepin Ave have a pool?
No, 2715 Hennepin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2715 Hennepin Ave have accessible units?
No, 2715 Hennepin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 Hennepin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2715 Hennepin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2715 Hennepin Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2715 Hennepin Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Freight Yard Townhomes and Flats
50 N 4th Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Southsider Apartments
3029 22nd Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55407
Revel
1300 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Grain Belt
1215 Marshall St NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Second + Second
120 2nd Street N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
430 Oak Grove Apartments
430 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Third North Apartments
800 N 3rd St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Vesi North Loop Apartments
730 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University