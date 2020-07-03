2715 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55408 Lowry Hill East
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/02a196e06a ---- The Apartment has: 3 Bedrooms Modern Design 1 Bathroom Building is wired for USI fiber optic cable Owner pays water, heat, garbage. Residents pays electric and trash
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2715 Hennepin Ave have any available units?
2715 Hennepin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.