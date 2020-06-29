2713 Fremont Avenue South

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

This great unit is in a beautiful open and bright 4-plex. Upper level unit has 2 beds 1 bath with very tall ceilings. Both rooms are larger with amazing windows allowing natural light. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space as well as counter space! Living room is bright and open giving the unit modern feel! There are 2 off street parking spots that come with this unit. Window AC unit provided, shared coin operated washer and dryer in basement of property. School District #1.



For additional information please use the link below for a YouTube video walkthrough of the home: https://youtu.be/7RIh3GXmWu4



LEASE TERMS:

Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non-refundable pet fee and conditional pet policy. Tenant is only responsible for electric. All other utilities included. This home does not qualify for section 8.



RENTAL SCREENING GUILDLINES:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Tenants only pay electric!