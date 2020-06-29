All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:00 AM

2713 Fremont Avenue South

2713 Fremont Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2713 Fremont Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lowry Hill East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
This great unit is in a beautiful open and bright 4-plex. Upper level unit has 2 beds 1 bath with very tall ceilings. Both rooms are larger with amazing windows allowing natural light. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space as well as counter space! Living room is bright and open giving the unit modern feel! There are 2 off street parking spots that come with this unit. Window AC unit provided, shared coin operated washer and dryer in basement of property. School District #1.

For additional information please use the link below for a YouTube video walkthrough of the home: https://youtu.be/7RIh3GXmWu4

LEASE TERMS:
Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non-refundable pet fee and conditional pet policy. Tenant is only responsible for electric. All other utilities included. This home does not qualify for section 8.

RENTAL SCREENING GUILDLINES:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions
The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Tenants only pay electric!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2713 Fremont Avenue South have any available units?
2713 Fremont Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2713 Fremont Avenue South have?
Some of 2713 Fremont Avenue South's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2713 Fremont Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
2713 Fremont Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2713 Fremont Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 2713 Fremont Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 2713 Fremont Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 2713 Fremont Avenue South offers parking.
Does 2713 Fremont Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2713 Fremont Avenue South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2713 Fremont Avenue South have a pool?
No, 2713 Fremont Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 2713 Fremont Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 2713 Fremont Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 2713 Fremont Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 2713 Fremont Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
