Amenities

garage recently renovated internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Furnished studio one block from WeWork and Lagoon&Hennepin in Uptown available now!



This is a fully remodeled unit, with a private bathroom and bedroom, large back yard, high speed fiber internet and a private entrance!



Completely ready for move in, whether you're looking for a spot for 1 month or 12, this unit is very warm and cozy and blocks from all of the action. Within a block from the greenway and multiple bike paths (26th, 28th, Bryant..etc).