Last updated July 14 2019 at 5:06 AM

2640 Emerson Ave S.

2640 Emerson Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2640 Emerson Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lowry Hill East

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Classic Minneapolis Uptown Wedge turn of the century, 4 bedroom duplex/2 bathrooms. Updated kitchen. The kitchen, dining room, main living area, three bedrooms, one bath, plus a 3-season porch on the main level. Private suit quarters upstairs with one bedroom, two den areas and second bathroom. Hardwood floors and private street entrance.
Classic turn-of-the-century multi-family duplex. Water, sewer, garbage included in the rent. Off street parking behind the building. Shared coin-op laundry and open storage. This is an excellent location in the heart of uptown. Cats are okay, but no dogs, please. Text 612-790-2195

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2640 Emerson Ave S. have any available units?
2640 Emerson Ave S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2640 Emerson Ave S. have?
Some of 2640 Emerson Ave S.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2640 Emerson Ave S. currently offering any rent specials?
2640 Emerson Ave S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2640 Emerson Ave S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2640 Emerson Ave S. is pet friendly.
Does 2640 Emerson Ave S. offer parking?
Yes, 2640 Emerson Ave S. offers parking.
Does 2640 Emerson Ave S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2640 Emerson Ave S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2640 Emerson Ave S. have a pool?
No, 2640 Emerson Ave S. does not have a pool.
Does 2640 Emerson Ave S. have accessible units?
No, 2640 Emerson Ave S. does not have accessible units.
Does 2640 Emerson Ave S. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2640 Emerson Ave S. has units with dishwashers.
