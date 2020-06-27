2640 Emerson Ave S.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Classic Minneapolis Uptown Wedge turn of the century, 4 bedroom duplex/2 bathrooms. Updated kitchen. The kitchen, dining room, main living area, three bedrooms, one bath, plus a 3-season porch on the main level. Private suit quarters upstairs with one bedroom, two den areas and second bathroom. Hardwood floors and private street entrance.

Classic turn-of-the-century multi-family duplex. Water, sewer, garbage included in the rent. Off street parking behind the building. Shared coin-op laundry and open storage. This is an excellent location in the heart of uptown. Cats are okay, but no dogs, please. Text 612-790-2195