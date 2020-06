Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

This 2nd floor 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit has a fenced backyard, and there is shared off-street parking available. Large kitchen with newer flooring and appliances, hardwood floors. Section 8 is ok. Pets accepted with additional deposit. No laundry on site. NO SMOKING. Lawn, snow, water paid by owner. Gas, electric paid by tenant. Electric baseboard heat, gas stove. Across the alley from an elementary school. Close to transit.