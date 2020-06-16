All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2628 3rd Ave S - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2628 3rd Ave S - 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

2628 3rd Ave S - 2

2628 3rd Avenue South · (320) 260-0236
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Whittier
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2628 3rd Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Whittier

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
In Unit Laundry-4 Bed/2 Bath Duplex-Whittier!

Don't miss this unique pet friendly, and did we mention spacious 1700 SQFT, upper level unit.
This gorgeous unit has 4 generous sized bedrooms and a bonus room that could be used as an office.
The skylight allows for sun-filled living space.
Located just blocks from Eat Street, Minneapolis Institute of Art, MCAD, and tons of bus routes.
Features updates throughout including new kitchen, baths, flooring, fresh paint and private laundry.
Has an open concept layout for the common areas but private bedrooms.
Water and Trash are included in the rent!

Must view the unit before applying
Must meet all the criteria before applying 
Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing
Household rent to income ratio=30% 
Maximum occupancy limit 5
No felonies within seven years of application date
No late payments within the last three years of application date
No evictions within three years of application date 
Security deposit is=1 month's rent 
Application fee is $55 per person and is nonrefundable 
Utilities paid by owner=Water/sewer/trash/lawn
Utilities paid by tenant=Elec/gas-1 gas meter at the property. Gas is apportioned back to tenants based off unit sqft/building sqft/snow removal for shared sidewalk  
1 dog for extra $50/month pet rent or 1 cat extra $30/month.   

Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/3d0ce800ee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2628 3rd Ave S - 2 have any available units?
2628 3rd Ave S - 2 has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 2628 3rd Ave S - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2628 3rd Ave S - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2628 3rd Ave S - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2628 3rd Ave S - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2628 3rd Ave S - 2 offer parking?
No, 2628 3rd Ave S - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2628 3rd Ave S - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2628 3rd Ave S - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2628 3rd Ave S - 2 have a pool?
No, 2628 3rd Ave S - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2628 3rd Ave S - 2 have accessible units?
No, 2628 3rd Ave S - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2628 3rd Ave S - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2628 3rd Ave S - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2628 3rd Ave S - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2628 3rd Ave S - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2628 3rd Ave S - 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Red 20 Apartments
20 6th St NE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Junction Flats
643 N 5th St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Elements
4525 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55410
Fremont Apartments
3300 Fremont Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Oaks Station Place
3550 E 46th St
Minneapolis, MN 55406
412 Lofts
406 12th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Grain Belt
1215 Marshall St NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Third North Apartments
800 N 3rd St
Minneapolis, MN 55401

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity