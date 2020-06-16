2628 3rd Ave S - 2

Amenities

In Unit Laundry-4 Bed/2 Bath Duplex-Whittier!



Don't miss this unique pet friendly, and did we mention spacious 1700 SQFT, upper level unit.

This gorgeous unit has 4 generous sized bedrooms and a bonus room that could be used as an office.

The skylight allows for sun-filled living space.

Located just blocks from Eat Street, Minneapolis Institute of Art, MCAD, and tons of bus routes.

Features updates throughout including new kitchen, baths, flooring, fresh paint and private laundry.

Has an open concept layout for the common areas but private bedrooms.

Water and Trash are included in the rent!



Must view the unit before applying

Must meet all the criteria before applying

Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing

Household rent to income ratio=30%

Maximum occupancy limit 5

No felonies within seven years of application date

No late payments within the last three years of application date

No evictions within three years of application date

Security deposit is=1 month's rent

Application fee is $55 per person and is nonrefundable

Utilities paid by owner=Water/sewer/trash/lawn

Utilities paid by tenant=Elec/gas-1 gas meter at the property. Gas is apportioned back to tenants based off unit sqft/building sqft/snow removal for shared sidewalk

1 dog for extra $50/month pet rent or 1 cat extra $30/month.



Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:



https://showmojo.com/l/3d0ce800ee