2 Bedroom Minneapolis home with beautiful floors and inlay woodwork. Two generous sized bedrooms make this home perfect! Laundry to be installed upon move in! Street parking only.



Available mid-November! Tenant is responsible for water/sewer, gas, electricity, and trash, as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal. No pets. This is a 6 MONTH LEASE ONLY.



Application fee of $35.00/adult. Monthly income must be $3,600. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies. No section 8 programs.