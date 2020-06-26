All apartments in Minneapolis
2613 Garfield Ave
Last updated June 10 2019 at 7:06 AM

2613 Garfield Ave

2613 Garfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2613 Garfield Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Whittier

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
classic brick duplex in trendy Whittier ( Uptown neighboorhood )only 1/2 block to upcoming Aldi Grocery, restaurants and bars. Large units, huge front porches, hw flooring, hand-crafted built-ins and pillars, walk-in pantries with built-in cabinetry, amazing light and architectural character, leaded glass, large bedrooms, clawfoot tubs, richly colored woodwork, separate gas and electric, storage in LL, private rear yard. Fencing: Partial, Wood
Roads: City, Paved Streets, Curbs, Sidewalks
Strong rental history. Premier location within Whittier. Walk to many shops, restaurants. Security deposit + 1 month rent required up front

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2613 Garfield Ave have any available units?
2613 Garfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 2613 Garfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2613 Garfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 Garfield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2613 Garfield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2613 Garfield Ave offer parking?
No, 2613 Garfield Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2613 Garfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2613 Garfield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 Garfield Ave have a pool?
No, 2613 Garfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2613 Garfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 2613 Garfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 Garfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2613 Garfield Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2613 Garfield Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2613 Garfield Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
