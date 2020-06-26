2613 Garfield Ave

Amenities

classic brick duplex in trendy Whittier ( Uptown neighboorhood )only 1/2 block to upcoming Aldi Grocery, restaurants and bars. Large units, huge front porches, hw flooring, hand-crafted built-ins and pillars, walk-in pantries with built-in cabinetry, amazing light and architectural character, leaded glass, large bedrooms, clawfoot tubs, richly colored woodwork, separate gas and electric, storage in LL, private rear yard. Fencing: Partial, Wood

Roads: City, Paved Streets, Curbs, Sidewalks

Strong rental history. Premier location within Whittier. Walk to many shops, restaurants. Security deposit + 1 month rent required up front