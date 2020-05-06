2603 7th St South - 2

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking refrigerator

This unit is the 2nd floor of this great historic home. Prior tenants have used this rental as a 3 bedroom since the rear enclosed patio can be used as a 3rd bedroom. Shared laundry room in basement and is free of charge to tenants. Tenants will be responsible for Gas and Electricity Utilities while the landlord pays water and trash. The home has 4 off-street uncovered parking spots to be shared amongst the 2 condos.



Location, Location, Location, Home is 1 block from Augsberg University, the University of MN and University of Minnesota Hospital - Riverside Campus. Home located in the South Riverview Neighborhood by Dinkytown. Great Student Housing Opportunity



This home is professionally managed by Mauzy Properties. Mauzy Properties is a full service property manager and we provide tenants with a great rental experience. Streamlined application process, online rent payments, online repair requests and many more features and perks. Learn more at www.mauzyproperties.com or call (612) 367-7848

Main floor unit in cozy historic duplex. Great location to campus!