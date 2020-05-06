All apartments in Minneapolis
2603 7th St South - 2

2603 South 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2603 South 7th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55454
Cedar-Riverside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This unit is the 2nd floor of this great historic home. Prior tenants have used this rental as a 3 bedroom since the rear enclosed patio can be used as a 3rd bedroom. Shared laundry room in basement and is free of charge to tenants. Tenants will be responsible for Gas and Electricity Utilities while the landlord pays water and trash. The home has 4 off-street uncovered parking spots to be shared amongst the 2 condos.

Location, Location, Location, Home is 1 block from Augsberg University, the University of MN and University of Minnesota Hospital - Riverside Campus. Home located in the South Riverview Neighborhood by Dinkytown. Great Student Housing Opportunity

This home is professionally managed by Mauzy Properties. Mauzy Properties is a full service property manager and we provide tenants with a great rental experience. Streamlined application process, online rent payments, online repair requests and many more features and perks. Learn more at www.mauzyproperties.com or call (612) 367-7848
Main floor unit in cozy historic duplex. Great location to campus!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2603 7th St South - 2 have any available units?
2603 7th St South - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2603 7th St South - 2 have?
Some of 2603 7th St South - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2603 7th St South - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2603 7th St South - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2603 7th St South - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 2603 7th St South - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2603 7th St South - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2603 7th St South - 2 offers parking.
Does 2603 7th St South - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2603 7th St South - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2603 7th St South - 2 have a pool?
No, 2603 7th St South - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2603 7th St South - 2 have accessible units?
No, 2603 7th St South - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2603 7th St South - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2603 7th St South - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
