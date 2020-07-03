All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 256 Portland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
256 Portland Avenue
Last updated November 27 2019 at 9:55 AM

256 Portland Avenue

256 Portland Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Downtown East
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

256 Portland Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55415
Downtown East

Amenities

gym
pool
concierge
clubhouse
business center
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
Located in the heart Downtown Minneapolis, Mill District City Club Apartments is situated in a historically rich neighborhood, and offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. The location on the West Bank of the Mississippi River has made our community one of the most desirable in Downtown Minneapolis. Residents will love the astounding amenities, such as our 14,000 square foot private park, indoor pool/hot tub, sauna, fitness and business centers, clubroom, and concierge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 256 Portland Avenue have any available units?
256 Portland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 256 Portland Avenue have?
Some of 256 Portland Avenue's amenities include gym, pool, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 256 Portland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
256 Portland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 256 Portland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 256 Portland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 256 Portland Avenue offer parking?
No, 256 Portland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 256 Portland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 256 Portland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 256 Portland Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 256 Portland Avenue has a pool.
Does 256 Portland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 256 Portland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 256 Portland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 256 Portland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Lake
100 W Diamond Lake Rd
Minneapolis, MN 55419
Calhoun Beach Club Apartments
2900 Thomas Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
The Murals of LynLake
2833 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Luna
2520 8th St S
Minneapolis, MN 55454
Harlo
18 15th Street West
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Zest
5426 Nicollet Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55419
700 Central
700 Central Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Track 29 City Apartments
2841 Bryant Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University