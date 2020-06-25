Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2530 1st Avenue S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2530 1st Avenue S
Last updated August 30 2019 at 11:41 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2530 1st Avenue S
2530 1st Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Whittier
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2530 1st Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55404
Whittier
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Top floor 1 bedroom at 1st Ave Flats. Very close to many restaurants, shops, and businesses, outdoor parking stall included in rent. Laundry on site. 6 patio areas to enjoy the outdoors.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2530 1st Avenue S have any available units?
2530 1st Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
Is 2530 1st Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
2530 1st Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2530 1st Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 2530 1st Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minneapolis
.
Does 2530 1st Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 2530 1st Avenue S offers parking.
Does 2530 1st Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2530 1st Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2530 1st Avenue S have a pool?
No, 2530 1st Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 2530 1st Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 2530 1st Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 2530 1st Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2530 1st Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2530 1st Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2530 1st Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
311 Kenwood Parkway
311 Kenwood Parkway
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Zest
5426 Nicollet Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55419
700 Central
700 Central Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413
The Walkway
1320 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Velo
115 N 2nd St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Lowry Row
2407 2nd St NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
Westwood Apartments
3708, 3720, 3620 W 32nd St
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Green on 4th
2949 4th St SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Similar Pages
Minneapolis 1 Bedrooms
Minneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with Parking
Minneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Paul, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Edina, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Whittier
Loring Park
Marcy Holmes
Warehouse District
Downtown West
Uptown
Elliot Park
Carag
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
Minneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central University
Dunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University