253 Queen Ave North

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage volleyball court

FOR SHOWINGS CALL 952-500-3254 - Can you imagine looking into your backyard at an open baseball field with Utepils Brewing just on the other side?This could be you! There is also a good food truck to be had there and one of the best hidden patio gems around Minneapolis. You will love the multi-softball summer league field...perfect for participating in leagues or setting up your own game of Spikeball or simply playing fetch with your pup. Along the edge of this field is the running trail that leads you over to the well-known Theodore Wirth trails and the park with a beach and volleyball courts (did I already mention summer leagues....?). This location truly can't be beat.



This single-family house sits on a quiet dead-end street with a deck off the back to enjoy these summer evenings and a driveway/garage on the south side of the property. Inside, the whole house has a fresh coat of paint throughout, with a dishwasher in the kitchen, free laundry in the basement, and three bedrooms plus a den!



The yard is fully fenced in, so you don't have to wait outside in the winter for your furry loved one to go potty. Dogs are welcome with a $350 one-time fee; cats are welcome with a $250 one-time fee. We also do not have any breed restrictions - we love big dogs!



Tenants pay for all water/trash, gas and electric. FOR SHOWINGS PLEASE CALL 952-500-3254



(RLNE5093937)