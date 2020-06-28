All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:35 AM

253 Queen Ave North

253 Queen Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

253 Queen Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55405
Harrison

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
volleyball court
FOR SHOWINGS CALL 952-500-3254 - Can you imagine looking into your backyard at an open baseball field with Utepils Brewing just on the other side?This could be you! There is also a good food truck to be had there and one of the best hidden patio gems around Minneapolis. You will love the multi-softball summer league field...perfect for participating in leagues or setting up your own game of Spikeball or simply playing fetch with your pup. Along the edge of this field is the running trail that leads you over to the well-known Theodore Wirth trails and the park with a beach and volleyball courts (did I already mention summer leagues....?). This location truly can't be beat.

This single-family house sits on a quiet dead-end street with a deck off the back to enjoy these summer evenings and a driveway/garage on the south side of the property. Inside, the whole house has a fresh coat of paint throughout, with a dishwasher in the kitchen, free laundry in the basement, and three bedrooms plus a den!

The yard is fully fenced in, so you don't have to wait outside in the winter for your furry loved one to go potty. Dogs are welcome with a $350 one-time fee; cats are welcome with a $250 one-time fee. We also do not have any breed restrictions - we love big dogs!

Tenants pay for all water/trash, gas and electric. FOR SHOWINGS PLEASE CALL 952-500-3254

(RLNE5093937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 253 Queen Ave North have any available units?
253 Queen Ave North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 253 Queen Ave North have?
Some of 253 Queen Ave North's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 253 Queen Ave North currently offering any rent specials?
253 Queen Ave North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 253 Queen Ave North pet-friendly?
Yes, 253 Queen Ave North is pet friendly.
Does 253 Queen Ave North offer parking?
Yes, 253 Queen Ave North offers parking.
Does 253 Queen Ave North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 253 Queen Ave North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 253 Queen Ave North have a pool?
No, 253 Queen Ave North does not have a pool.
Does 253 Queen Ave North have accessible units?
No, 253 Queen Ave North does not have accessible units.
Does 253 Queen Ave North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 253 Queen Ave North has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

