Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2526 Mckinley St NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2526 Mckinley St NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2526 Mckinley St NE
2526 Mckinley Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2526 Mckinley Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Audubon Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3bedroom and 1bath Family House.
Application fee of $45.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be 3x rent. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2526 Mckinley St NE have any available units?
2526 Mckinley St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
Is 2526 Mckinley St NE currently offering any rent specials?
2526 Mckinley St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2526 Mckinley St NE pet-friendly?
No, 2526 Mckinley St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minneapolis
.
Does 2526 Mckinley St NE offer parking?
No, 2526 Mckinley St NE does not offer parking.
Does 2526 Mckinley St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2526 Mckinley St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2526 Mckinley St NE have a pool?
No, 2526 Mckinley St NE does not have a pool.
Does 2526 Mckinley St NE have accessible units?
No, 2526 Mckinley St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2526 Mckinley St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2526 Mckinley St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2526 Mckinley St NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2526 Mckinley St NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Calhoun Greenway
3140 Chowen Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Coze Flats
628 University Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Sora Minneapolis
600 5th Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55792
City Limits
127 E 59th St
Minneapolis, MN 55419
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
215 Oak Grove
215 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Lake Calhoun Flats
3036 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Oaks Minnehaha Longfellow
5329 48th Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55417
Similar Pages
Minneapolis 1 Bedrooms
Minneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with Parking
Minneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Paul, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Edina, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Whittier
Loring Park
Marcy Holmes
Warehouse District
Downtown West
Uptown
Elliot Park
Carag
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
Minneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central University
Dunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University