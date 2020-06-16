All apartments in Minneapolis
2526 Mckinley St NE

2526 Mckinley Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2526 Mckinley Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Audubon Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3bedroom and 1bath Family House.

Application fee of $45.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be 3x rent. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2526 Mckinley St NE have any available units?
2526 Mckinley St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 2526 Mckinley St NE currently offering any rent specials?
2526 Mckinley St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2526 Mckinley St NE pet-friendly?
No, 2526 Mckinley St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2526 Mckinley St NE offer parking?
No, 2526 Mckinley St NE does not offer parking.
Does 2526 Mckinley St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2526 Mckinley St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2526 Mckinley St NE have a pool?
No, 2526 Mckinley St NE does not have a pool.
Does 2526 Mckinley St NE have accessible units?
No, 2526 Mckinley St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2526 Mckinley St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2526 Mckinley St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2526 Mckinley St NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2526 Mckinley St NE does not have units with air conditioning.
