Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2525 3rd Avenue South
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM
2525 3rd Avenue South
2525 3rd Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Location
2525 3rd Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55404
Whittier
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Available 07/01/20 Updated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in a great south Minneapolis neighborhood. Available July 1st.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2525-3rd-ave-s-minneapolis-mn-55404-usa/e935b108-f893-49b6-96b5-c559dea06c42
(RLNE5790134)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2525 3rd Avenue South have any available units?
2525 3rd Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2525 3rd Avenue South have?
Some of 2525 3rd Avenue South's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2525 3rd Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
2525 3rd Avenue South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 3rd Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 2525 3rd Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 2525 3rd Avenue South offer parking?
No, 2525 3rd Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 2525 3rd Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2525 3rd Avenue South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 3rd Avenue South have a pool?
No, 2525 3rd Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 2525 3rd Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 2525 3rd Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 3rd Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2525 3rd Avenue South has units with dishwashers.
