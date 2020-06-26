All apartments in Minneapolis
252 Portland Avenue

252 Portland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

252 Portland Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Downtown West

Amenities

gym
pool
concierge
clubhouse
business center
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
Located in the heart Downtown Minneapolis, Mill District City Club Apartments is situated in a historically rich neighborhood, and offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. The location on the West Bank of the Mississippi River has made our community one of the most desirable in Downtown Minneapolis. Residents will love the astounding amenities, such as our 14,000 square foot private park, indoor pool/hot tub, sauna, fitness and business centers, clubroom, and concierge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 252 Portland Avenue have any available units?
252 Portland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 252 Portland Avenue have?
Some of 252 Portland Avenue's amenities include gym, pool, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 252 Portland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
252 Portland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 252 Portland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 252 Portland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 252 Portland Avenue offer parking?
No, 252 Portland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 252 Portland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 252 Portland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 252 Portland Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 252 Portland Avenue has a pool.
Does 252 Portland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 252 Portland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 252 Portland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 252 Portland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
