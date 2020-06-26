All apartments in Minneapolis
2511 23rd Ave N
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

2511 23rd Ave N

2511 23rd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Minneapolis
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2511 23rd Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Willard-Hay

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2511 23rd Ave N have any available units?
2511 23rd Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 2511 23rd Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2511 23rd Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2511 23rd Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 2511 23rd Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2511 23rd Ave N offer parking?
No, 2511 23rd Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 2511 23rd Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2511 23rd Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2511 23rd Ave N have a pool?
No, 2511 23rd Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2511 23rd Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2511 23rd Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2511 23rd Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2511 23rd Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2511 23rd Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2511 23rd Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
