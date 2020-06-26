Rent Calculator
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2511 23rd Ave N
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2511 23rd Ave N
2511 23rd Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2511 23rd Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Willard-Hay
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4932012)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2511 23rd Ave N have any available units?
2511 23rd Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
Is 2511 23rd Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2511 23rd Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2511 23rd Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 2511 23rd Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minneapolis
.
Does 2511 23rd Ave N offer parking?
No, 2511 23rd Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 2511 23rd Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2511 23rd Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2511 23rd Ave N have a pool?
No, 2511 23rd Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2511 23rd Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2511 23rd Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2511 23rd Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2511 23rd Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2511 23rd Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2511 23rd Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
