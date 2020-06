Amenities

Grand old victorian: Timeless design and ornate woodwork 4 bedroom + Sunroom + Office area, 2.0 bathroom house in Whittier. Four large bedrooms plus a beautiful sunroom for exercise or yoga. A entry area makes a magnificent office. Close to uptown and downtown. A block off Lyndale for express transit to the U of M. $2650.00/mo, $2650.00 security deposit. Contact Sean today to schedule a showing