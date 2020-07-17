All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2453 Garfield Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2453 Garfield Ave
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:04 AM

2453 Garfield Ave

2453 Garfield Avenue · (612) 719-6314
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Whittier
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2453 Garfield Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55405
Whittier

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit Lower - 2Br/1B · Avail. Aug 1

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1242 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Open house 6/28 1-4pm

Beautiful 2 Bedroom Main Floor Duplex in Uptown
2453 Garfield Ave S - Lower, Minneapolis, MN, 55405

$1500 per month
Available August 1st
2 beds, 1 full bath
1242 sq. ft.

This main floor 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom main floor duplex is beautiful and well cared for just blocks from ALDI and the Wedge Co-op! Also within walking or biking distance of Lake Bde Maka Ska, uptown shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.

Features hardwood flooring throughout, two large bedrooms, a spacious kitchen, dining room, and living room. Free laundry in the basement.

Tenant responsible for electric & gas. Street parking Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening.
No pets, or smoking.

Rooms and Interior
. Open floor plan
. High ceilings
. Hardwood floors
. Living room
. Dining room

Kitchen and Bath
. Dishwasher
. Refrigerator
. Stove /Oven

Utilities and Extras
. Street parking
. Free laundry on-site
. Front Porch

Lease Terms
. No pets
. Tenant pays gas & electric
. One year lease
. No smoking
. Trash removal included
. Water included
. Snow removal included
. Lawn care included

2453 Garfield Ave South is the Address

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2453 Garfield Ave have any available units?
2453 Garfield Ave has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2453 Garfield Ave have?
Some of 2453 Garfield Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2453 Garfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2453 Garfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2453 Garfield Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2453 Garfield Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2453 Garfield Ave offer parking?
No, 2453 Garfield Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2453 Garfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2453 Garfield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2453 Garfield Ave have a pool?
No, 2453 Garfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2453 Garfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 2453 Garfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2453 Garfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2453 Garfield Ave has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2453 Garfield Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Calhoun Towers Apartments
3430 List Pl
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Southsider Apartments
3029 22nd Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55407
600 10th Ave Apartments
600 10th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Jourdain
2006 Portland Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Lowa46
4621 Snelling Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55406
Marquee
1410 Nicollet Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55403
The Shores
3101 E Calhoun Pkwy
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Nordhaus
315 1st Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MN
Minnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Loring ParkWhittierMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity