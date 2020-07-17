Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Open house 6/28 1-4pm



Beautiful 2 Bedroom Main Floor Duplex in Uptown

2453 Garfield Ave S - Lower, Minneapolis, MN, 55405



$1500 per month

Available August 1st

2 beds, 1 full bath

1242 sq. ft.



This main floor 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom main floor duplex is beautiful and well cared for just blocks from ALDI and the Wedge Co-op! Also within walking or biking distance of Lake Bde Maka Ska, uptown shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.



Features hardwood flooring throughout, two large bedrooms, a spacious kitchen, dining room, and living room. Free laundry in the basement.



Tenant responsible for electric & gas. Street parking Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening.

No pets, or smoking.



Rooms and Interior

. Open floor plan

. High ceilings

. Hardwood floors

. Living room

. Dining room



Kitchen and Bath

. Dishwasher

. Refrigerator

. Stove /Oven



Utilities and Extras

. Street parking

. Free laundry on-site

. Front Porch



Lease Terms

. No pets

. Tenant pays gas & electric

. One year lease

. No smoking

. Trash removal included

. Water included

. Snow removal included

. Lawn care included



2453 Garfield Ave South is the Address