2431 Ilion Ave N

Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedroom 1.5 bathrooms single-family home located in Minneapolis Minnesota. Section 8 Approved - Come check out this newly renovated house! There is ample space inside to make this into your home - it will not disappoint!
Monthly rent: $1,950 + utilities
Security deposit: $1,950
Pets ok with approval
No smoking
Qualified Applicants will have:
Verifiable household monthly income of $3,250 or more (i.e. 2.5 x monthly rent)
Credit Score of 650+ or owner approval
Co-signer required if income or credit not sufficient
No felonies
No evictions
How to get started:
1. Schedule a showing
2. Complete rental application
(RLNE5470896)