All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2431 Ilion Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2431 Ilion Ave N
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

2431 Ilion Ave N

2431 Ilion Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2431 Ilion Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Jordan

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Beautiful 4 bedroom 1.5 bathrooms single-family home located in Minneapolis Minnesota. Section 8 Approved - Come check out this newly renovated house! There is ample space inside to make this into your home - it will not disappoint!

Monthly rent: $1,950 + utilities
Security deposit: $1,950

Pets ok with approval
No smoking

Qualified Applicants will have:

Verifiable household monthly income of $3,250 or more (i.e. 2.5 x monthly rent)

Credit Score of 650+ or owner approval

Co-signer required if income or credit not sufficient

No felonies

No evictions

How to get started:
1. Schedule a showing
2. Complete rental application

(RLNE5470896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2431 Ilion Ave N have any available units?
2431 Ilion Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 2431 Ilion Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2431 Ilion Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2431 Ilion Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2431 Ilion Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 2431 Ilion Ave N offer parking?
No, 2431 Ilion Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 2431 Ilion Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2431 Ilion Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2431 Ilion Ave N have a pool?
No, 2431 Ilion Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2431 Ilion Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2431 Ilion Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2431 Ilion Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2431 Ilion Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2431 Ilion Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2431 Ilion Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tula
3009 Holmes Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Income Restricted- Bottineau Commons
1808 University Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
Freight Yard Townhomes and Flats
50 N 4th Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Blue
2922 Aldrich Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Copham
607 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Gurley Lofts
254 9th Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55403
The Rose Apartments
1928 Portland Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Oaks Minnehaha Longfellow
5329 48th Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55417

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University