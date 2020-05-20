All apartments in Minneapolis
2407 West Broadway Avenue - 6

2407 West Broadway Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2407 West Broadway Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Willard-Hay

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
***At this time, all of our showings on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ***
Nice 1br/1 bath unit in a quiet 9 unit building right in the heart of Jordan-Hawthorne Neighborhood. Building sits on W. Broadway Ave near intersection of 26th Ave N. and Sheridan Ave N. Also conveniently near a bus line. The unit has laminated wood floors, refrigerator, stove/oven, AC, and lots of cabinet space.
Pet Policy: No dogs, cats ok with $100 pet fee.
Screening criteria: Standard.
Parking: Off street parking.
Laundry: Laundry on site.
Appliances: Range, Refrigerator.
First Floor
Tenants pay Electric, cable, phone. Landlord pays heat, water, trash. Free Heat!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2407 West Broadway Avenue - 6 have any available units?
2407 West Broadway Avenue - 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2407 West Broadway Avenue - 6 have?
Some of 2407 West Broadway Avenue - 6's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2407 West Broadway Avenue - 6 currently offering any rent specials?
2407 West Broadway Avenue - 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2407 West Broadway Avenue - 6 pet-friendly?
No, 2407 West Broadway Avenue - 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2407 West Broadway Avenue - 6 offer parking?
Yes, 2407 West Broadway Avenue - 6 offers parking.
Does 2407 West Broadway Avenue - 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2407 West Broadway Avenue - 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2407 West Broadway Avenue - 6 have a pool?
No, 2407 West Broadway Avenue - 6 does not have a pool.
Does 2407 West Broadway Avenue - 6 have accessible units?
No, 2407 West Broadway Avenue - 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 2407 West Broadway Avenue - 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2407 West Broadway Avenue - 6 does not have units with dishwashers.

