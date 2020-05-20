2407 West Broadway Avenue - 6

Amenities

***At this time, all of our showings on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ***

Nice 1br/1 bath unit in a quiet 9 unit building right in the heart of Jordan-Hawthorne Neighborhood. Building sits on W. Broadway Ave near intersection of 26th Ave N. and Sheridan Ave N. Also conveniently near a bus line. The unit has laminated wood floors, refrigerator, stove/oven, AC, and lots of cabinet space.

Pet Policy: No dogs, cats ok with $100 pet fee.

Screening criteria: Standard.

Tenants pay Electric, cable, phone. Landlord pays heat, water, trash. Free Heat!