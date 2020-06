Amenities

media room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities media room

East End is on Washington Avenue between Park and Chicago and has direct access to Trader Joes, Jimmy Johns, and Starbucks. Within a 5-block radius distinct East Town attractions include the Guthrie Theater, U.S. Bank Stadium, The Commons, Gold Medal Park, and Stone Arch Bridge. Our homes are tailored to those who want to step away from the mundane with a fresh design perspective. Photos are of similar or model unit. Prices and availability are subject to change daily!