Last updated September 13 2019 at 10:43 PM

240 Bedford St SE - 4

240 Bedford St SE · No Longer Available
Location

240 Bedford St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Prospect Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated 1 bedroom SE Minneapolis!

This great unit has 1 bedroom + sunroom/office.
Located off of 94 and East River Parkway and is pet friendly.
The only utility you pay is electric/any optional utility.
Totally redone with new bathtub with tile and tub enclosure.
New bathroom floor, vanity and toilet.
New kitchen including new apartment sized stove and dishwasher, also new cabinetry, over the stove microwave.
Unit has new kitchen floor tile, counter tops, new sink and faucet.
Also new bedroom carpeting. Don't miss this!

Must have viewed the property in order to apply
Min. credit score=680
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Max tenants=2
Application fee is $50 per person and is non refundable
Rent is due on the 1st of the month, via ACH withdrawal
Owner pays: Heat/water/sewer/trash/lawn care
Tenant pays: Electric, any optional utility
1 pet-dog (under 30 lbs) or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/
On street parking only

Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/f68d4b30b2

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Bedford St SE - 4 have any available units?
240 Bedford St SE - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 Bedford St SE - 4 have?
Some of 240 Bedford St SE - 4's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 Bedford St SE - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
240 Bedford St SE - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Bedford St SE - 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 240 Bedford St SE - 4 is pet friendly.
Does 240 Bedford St SE - 4 offer parking?
No, 240 Bedford St SE - 4 does not offer parking.
Does 240 Bedford St SE - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 Bedford St SE - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Bedford St SE - 4 have a pool?
No, 240 Bedford St SE - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 240 Bedford St SE - 4 have accessible units?
No, 240 Bedford St SE - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Bedford St SE - 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 Bedford St SE - 4 has units with dishwashers.
