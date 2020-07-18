All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2335 Quincy St North East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2335 Quincy St North East
Last updated July 1 2020 at 4:25 PM

2335 Quincy St North East

2335 Northeast Quincy Street · (952) 893-9900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Holland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2335 Northeast Quincy Street, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Holland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1060 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
Come view this completely rehabbed 2-bed, 1-bath single-family home available now in NE Mpls! This home features new carpet, flooring and paint throughout. Both bedrooms and the bath are on the upper level. The remodeled kitchen includes granite countertops, new dishwasher, gas range, refrigerator and cabinets. The property features ample off-street parking in driveway (no garage). No washer/dryer hookups; laundry must be done off-site. Security Deposit: $1,600. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including yard care and snow removal. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. Not accepting Section 8. No previous evictions or UDs. No felonies or crimes against persons or property. Call 952-893-9900, text 612-315-0193, or email info@simplyres.com to schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2335 Quincy St North East have any available units?
2335 Quincy St North East has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2335 Quincy St North East have?
Some of 2335 Quincy St North East's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2335 Quincy St North East currently offering any rent specials?
2335 Quincy St North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2335 Quincy St North East pet-friendly?
No, 2335 Quincy St North East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2335 Quincy St North East offer parking?
Yes, 2335 Quincy St North East offers parking.
Does 2335 Quincy St North East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2335 Quincy St North East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2335 Quincy St North East have a pool?
Yes, 2335 Quincy St North East has a pool.
Does 2335 Quincy St North East have accessible units?
No, 2335 Quincy St North East does not have accessible units.
Does 2335 Quincy St North East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2335 Quincy St North East has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2335 Quincy St North East?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Murals of LynLake
2833 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Lakes Residences
2622 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Harlo
18 15th Street West
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Lowa46
4621 Snelling Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55406
Breton
707 8th St SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Vesi North Loop Apartments
730 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Loring Park Apartments
1300 Yale Pl
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Nordhaus
315 1st Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MN
Minnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Loring ParkWhittierMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity