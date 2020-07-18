2335 Quincy St North East

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool

Come view this completely rehabbed 2-bed, 1-bath single-family home available now in NE Mpls! This home features new carpet, flooring and paint throughout. Both bedrooms and the bath are on the upper level. The remodeled kitchen includes granite countertops, new dishwasher, gas range, refrigerator and cabinets. The property features ample off-street parking in driveway (no garage). No washer/dryer hookups; laundry must be done off-site. Security Deposit: $1,600. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including yard care and snow removal. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. Not accepting Section 8. No previous evictions or UDs. No felonies or crimes against persons or property. Call 952-893-9900, text 612-315-0193, or email info@simplyres.com to schedule a showing today!