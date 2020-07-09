All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

233 26th Ave NE

233 Northeast 26th Avenue · No Longer Available
233 Northeast 26th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Marshall Terrace

233 26th Ave NE Available 07/01/20 Nice townhome in NE Minneapolis 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - All tenants required to have service plus plan from Center-point. $40 Application fee per adult.
Requirements:
-NO evictions and /or unlawful detainers.
-NO felonies within the last 10 years.
-NO misdemeanors within last 5 years.
-Verifiable Monthly income of 2.5 time the rent amount
-Credit score of 600 or above.
Meet the Requirements. Call to set up a showing
612-481-1056
Property Manager
Apply online https://www.rentinginminneapolis.com/vacancies

(RLNE5803079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 26th Ave NE have any available units?
233 26th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 233 26th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
233 26th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 26th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 233 26th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 233 26th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 233 26th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 233 26th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 26th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 26th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 233 26th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 233 26th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 233 26th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 233 26th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 233 26th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 233 26th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 233 26th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.

