2328 Sheridan Ave N
Last updated October 9 2019 at 7:36 AM

2328 Sheridan Ave N

2328 North Sheridan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2328 North Sheridan Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Willard-Hay

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This updated 3 bed, 1 bath single family home is has it all. Features include 3 spacious bedrooms, updated finishes throughout, large 2 car detached garage, screened in three seasons porch, energy efficient windows and much more.

Qualifications = no UDs or evictions within past 5 years, no felonies/violent or drug-related convictions within the past 10 years or certain other criminal records, must be able to display a monthly income of 3x rent, credit score of 550+.

We will review applications with credit scores above 500, income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, criminal records, or with evictions from the past 2-5 years, but applicants with any one of these criteria may be asked to pay an additional security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2328 Sheridan Ave N have any available units?
2328 Sheridan Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 2328 Sheridan Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2328 Sheridan Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2328 Sheridan Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 2328 Sheridan Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2328 Sheridan Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 2328 Sheridan Ave N offers parking.
Does 2328 Sheridan Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2328 Sheridan Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2328 Sheridan Ave N have a pool?
No, 2328 Sheridan Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2328 Sheridan Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2328 Sheridan Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2328 Sheridan Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2328 Sheridan Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2328 Sheridan Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2328 Sheridan Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
