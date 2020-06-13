2327 27th Ave S

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Located between Seward & Longfellow neighborhoods - one of the best neighborhoods in Minneapolis. Just 5-10 minutes from downtown Minneapolis and a 2 minute drive across the Mississippi River into Saint Paul. Seward / Longfellow is a vibrant neighborhood located along the Mississippi River in south Minneapolis, close to downtown, the University, and Saint Paul. Seward / Longfellow's sense of community and mix of residential, commercial, and industrial areas give the neighborhood the feel of an urban village within a large metropolitan area. The neighborhood's urban wilderness, the Mississippi River gorge has biking and hiking trails and is part of the Grand Rounds Scenic Byway. Shops, restaurants, the Seward food co-op, arts and cultural organizations, and office space are located along Franklin Avenue--Seward's primary commercial corridor. More than 250 artists make up the Seward Community Arts Network (that hosts the annual Seward Arts Festival), and two internationally recognized arts organizations, the Playwrights' Center and the Northern Clay Center make their homes in the neighborhood. The Mississippi River and its biking and walking trails on the east, or historic Minnehaha Falls, or the new Hiawatha Light Rail line on its western border that Longfellow is best known for. Or perhaps, it is the lush, new, Midtown Greenway bike path on its northern border. It can be difficult to decide. Available - July 1st Approx. 1,020 sq. ft. 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom $1,450 per month $55 application fee per adult $1,450 security deposit (one month rent) Apartment features: * Hard wood floors * Includes a Private Laundry in Full unfinished basement * Recently renovated * Newer appliances * Enclosed front porch * Off street parking with 1 stall garage *No Pets* *No Smokers* Tenant Pays: Utilities - Heat / Electric and Cable / Internet Within easy walk to River, U of MN West Bank, light rail to Downtown. Location near: * West river parkway / Mississippi River * Augsburg College * University of Minnesota * Light rail to Downtown (with access to St. Paul)