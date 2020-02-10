2324 Harriet Ave.

Amenities

Large, bright 3 bedroom apartment with with full living room and dining room! Hardwood floors throughout. Water, sewer, garbage and HEAT paid. Great location in the heart of Uptown. Text for information 612-790-2195

Multi-family Fourplex. This bright, sunny apartment is located in the heart of Uptown. This turn-of-the-century 4-plex has a shared washer/dryer and storage available. Enclosed backyard with shared outside eating area and bike storage. The apartment has hardwood floors, many windows and tall ceilings. The building is one block east of Lyndale for convenience to shops/restaurants and the bus line. Water, sewer, garbage, and HEAT are included in the rent. Cats are okay, but no dogs, please.