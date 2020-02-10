All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:44 PM

2324 Harriet Ave.

2324 Harriet Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2324 Harriet Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55405
Whittier

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
cats allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Large, bright 3 bedroom apartment with with full living room and dining room! Hardwood floors throughout. Water, sewer, garbage and HEAT paid. Great location in the heart of Uptown. Text for information 612-790-2195
Multi-family Fourplex. This bright, sunny apartment is located in the heart of Uptown. This turn-of-the-century 4-plex has a shared washer/dryer and storage available. Enclosed backyard with shared outside eating area and bike storage. The apartment has hardwood floors, many windows and tall ceilings. The building is one block east of Lyndale for convenience to shops/restaurants and the bus line. Water, sewer, garbage, and HEAT are included in the rent. Cats are okay, but no dogs, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2324 Harriet Ave. have any available units?
2324 Harriet Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2324 Harriet Ave. have?
Some of 2324 Harriet Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2324 Harriet Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2324 Harriet Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2324 Harriet Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2324 Harriet Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2324 Harriet Ave. offer parking?
No, 2324 Harriet Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2324 Harriet Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2324 Harriet Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2324 Harriet Ave. have a pool?
No, 2324 Harriet Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2324 Harriet Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2324 Harriet Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2324 Harriet Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2324 Harriet Ave. has units with dishwashers.
