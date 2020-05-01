232 West Franklin Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Stevens Square
Amenities
in unit laundry
garage
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 1 Bedroom in a great central location, just minutes from downtown and uptown. The unit features laundry in-unit, windows with tons of light, and indoor parking included in the rent price. Don’t miss out!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 232 W Franklin Avenue have any available units?
232 W Franklin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.