All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2301 S.pillsbury Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2301 S.pillsbury Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2301 S.pillsbury Ave

2301 Pillsbury Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Whittier
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2301 Pillsbury Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55404
Whittier

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
media room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Whittier Neighborhood walking distance of Nicolet Court over 60
major grocery stores, fast food, fine dining, retailers and trendy shops . While you are in the neighborhood, be sure to visit the many cultural amenities that the area offers. There is the Minneapolis Institute of Arts, the Childrens Theatre Company, and the Music Box Building is an updated 3 story brick and stucco in the busy Theatre, in addition to many others. Apartments include carpet, loads of closet space, huge windows, modern appliances. Plenty of on-street parking PLUS a private parking lot.

Blocks to Downtown
Bus on corner
Light Rail
Close to U of M
Easy access I35, I94,
I394,Hwy55
Close to The
Greenway
Off Street Parking
Close to Phillips Park
Close to Major
Shopping
Small Building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 S.pillsbury Ave have any available units?
2301 S.pillsbury Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2301 S.pillsbury Ave have?
Some of 2301 S.pillsbury Ave's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 S.pillsbury Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2301 S.pillsbury Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 S.pillsbury Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2301 S.pillsbury Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2301 S.pillsbury Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2301 S.pillsbury Ave offers parking.
Does 2301 S.pillsbury Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 S.pillsbury Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 S.pillsbury Ave have a pool?
No, 2301 S.pillsbury Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2301 S.pillsbury Ave have accessible units?
No, 2301 S.pillsbury Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 S.pillsbury Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2301 S.pillsbury Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crescent Trace
1101 Main Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Calhoun Towers Apartments
3430 List Pl
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Chroma
113 E 26th St
Minneapolis, MN 55404
The Murals of LynLake
2833 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
700 Central
700 Central Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Fremont Apartments
3300 Fremont Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Oliver & Wendell
600 University Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Lume
408 4th Street Southeast
Minneapolis, MN 55414

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University